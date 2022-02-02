Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the December 31st total of 46,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huaneng Power International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $391,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Huaneng Power International by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Huaneng Power International by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Huaneng Power International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 26,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huaneng Power International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huaneng Power International alerts:

HNP traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,371. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.83. Huaneng Power International has a 1 year low of $12.79 and a 1 year high of $28.77.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HNP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huaneng Power International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Huaneng Power International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Huaneng Power International Company Profile

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Huaneng Power International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huaneng Power International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.