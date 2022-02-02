Humana (NYSE:HUM) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $24.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $23.84.

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Humana from $530.00 to $410.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Humana from $476.00 to $418.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $484.60.

HUM stock traded up $1.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $392.46. The stock had a trading volume of 17,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Humana has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $475.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $424.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $425.56.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.30) EPS. Humana’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Humana will post 20.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

