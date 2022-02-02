Hydra (HYDRA) Price Up 27.4% Over Last Week

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Hydra has a market capitalization of $34.37 million and approximately $429,963.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hydra has traded 27.4% higher against the dollar. One Hydra coin can currently be purchased for about $8.91 or 0.00023773 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00051515 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,669.42 or 0.07124863 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00057823 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,463.48 or 0.99992614 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007332 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00055288 BTC.

Hydra Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 17,418,933 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Hydra Coin Trading

