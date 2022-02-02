I/O Coin (IOC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $18.00

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last week, I/O Coin has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0520 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and $18.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.42 or 0.00251129 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00014082 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007246 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000800 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00019032 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,378,861 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

