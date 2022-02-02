iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Hits New 52-Week High at $82.12

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$82.12 and last traded at C$82.04, with a volume of 97147 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$81.53.

IAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on iA Financial from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. lifted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$83.50 to C$85.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of iA Financial to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$85.61.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$74.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$72.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33.

In other news, Senior Officer Pierre Miron bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$71.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$243,100.

iA Financial Company Profile (TSE:IAG)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

