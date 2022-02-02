Ian Cadby Purchases 5,000 Shares of Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited (LON:AAIF) Stock

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited (LON:AAIF) insider Ian Cadby bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 229 ($3.08) per share, for a total transaction of £11,450 ($15,393.92).

AAIF stock opened at GBX 225 ($3.03) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 230.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 213 ($2.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 238.60 ($3.21). The stock has a market capitalization of £386.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Aberdeen Asian Income Fund’s previous dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Aberdeen Asian Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.16%.

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. It is managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Asia Pacific Region. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

