Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Short Interest Up 72.9% in January

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,400 shares, an increase of 72.9% from the December 31st total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 390,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

IBDRY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America upgraded Iberdrola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised Iberdrola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.84.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IBDRY opened at $46.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.38 and a 200-day moving average of $46.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.64. Iberdrola has a 12 month low of $40.09 and a 12 month high of $56.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.5766 per share. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 10th. Iberdrola’s dividend payout ratio is 45.82%.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

