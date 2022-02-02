IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) and Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Head-To-Head Analysis

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) and Parsons (NYSE:PSN) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares IDEX Biometrics ASA and Parsons’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEX Biometrics ASA -1,112.07% -134.58% -115.53% Parsons 1.54% 8.05% 3.85%

This table compares IDEX Biometrics ASA and Parsons’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEX Biometrics ASA $1.10 million 268.95 -$26.75 million ($3.00) -7.32 Parsons $3.92 billion 0.82 $98.54 million $0.54 58.07

Parsons has higher revenue and earnings than IDEX Biometrics ASA. IDEX Biometrics ASA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Parsons, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for IDEX Biometrics ASA and Parsons, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEX Biometrics ASA 0 0 1 0 3.00 Parsons 1 5 0 0 1.83

IDEX Biometrics ASA presently has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 63.93%. Parsons has a consensus price target of $43.60, indicating a potential upside of 39.03%. Given IDEX Biometrics ASA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe IDEX Biometrics ASA is more favorable than Parsons.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of IDEX Biometrics ASA shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Parsons shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Parsons beats IDEX Biometrics ASA on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IDEX Biometrics ASA

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment. It primarily serves biometric payment card market, as well as offers its products and solutions for other markets, including access control, identification, healthcare, and the Internet of Things. The company was formerly known as Idex ASA and changed its name to IDEX Biometrics ASA in May 2019. IDEX Biometrics ASA was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

About Parsons

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers. It operates through following business segments: Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The Federal Solutions segment provides advanced technologies, including cybersecurity, missile defense systems, C5ISR, space launch and situational awareness, geospatial intelligence, RF signals intelligence, nuclear and chemical waste remediation, and engineering services. The Critical Infrastructure segment provides integrated design and engineering services for complex physical and digital infrastructure around the globe. The company was founded by Ralph Monroe Parsons on June 12, 1944 and is headquartered in Centreville, VA.

