IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Short Interest Update

IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 623,100 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the December 31st total of 478,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 692.3 days.

Separately, Citigroup raised IGO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPGDF traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.59. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.12 and a 200 day moving average of $7.37. IGO has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $9.08.

IGO Ltd. is an exploration and mining company, which is focused on creating a better planet for future generations by discovering, developing, and delivering products critical to clean energy. The firm through its upstream mining and downstream processing assets, focused on enabling future-facing technologies including the electrification of transport, energy storage, and renewable energy generation.

