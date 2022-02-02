ILCOIN Price Down 17.1% This Week (ILC)

ILCOIN (CURRENCY:ILC) traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. One ILCOIN coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ILCOIN has a market capitalization of $2.35 million and approximately $4,013.00 worth of ILCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ILCOIN has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ILCOIN alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00006759 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00012151 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000559 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000083 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ILCOIN Profile

ILCOIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. ILCOIN’s total supply is 1,759,727,166 coins and its circulating supply is 806,030,746 coins. The official website for ILCOIN is ilcoincrypto.com. The Reddit community for ILCOIN is https://reddit.com/r/ILCoinDevTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ILCOIN’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ILCOIN is a cryptocurrency payment platform. Users are allowed to perform digital tokens transactions through a blockchain-based mechanism implemented at the ILCOIN network. In addition, it is available at the platform a digital wallet designed for windows, android and iOS devices. The ILCOIN (ILC) token is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm. It can be used as a medium to exchange value within the platform as well as to access available goods and services. The ILCOIN blockchain is an on-chain data storage system; developed not only to provide a strong foundation for the ILCOIN cryptocurrency, but also to open up a range of possibilities for safe yet transparent data storage, establishment of various smart contract systems and the launch of innovative decentralized applications running on blockchain systems. Facebook page “

ILCOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ILCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ILCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ILCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ILCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.