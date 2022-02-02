Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of ITW stock opened at $233.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.10. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $196.07 and a 52 week high of $249.81.
In other news, Director Jay L. Henderson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $235.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Illinois Tool Works Company Profile
Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.
