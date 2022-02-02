Immunocore Holdings plc to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($1.09) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Immunocore in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.09) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.07). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Immunocore’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.27) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($5.23) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on IMCR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immunocore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

NASDAQ:IMCR opened at $24.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Immunocore has a 52-week low of $18.43 and a 52-week high of $61.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.55 and its 200 day moving average is $33.21.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 350,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 260.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,052,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000,000 after purchasing an additional 760,563 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 638,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,658,000 after purchasing an additional 163,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Immunocore by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 76,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

About Immunocore

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

