Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.79% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “INDUSTRIAS BACHOO began its operations in 1952 in the state of Sonora, Mexico, and has since grown into the country’s undisputed leader in poultry production and one of the wold’s top ten producer. It also produces and distributes eggs, swine and balanced feed. It is a vertically integrated company, with a nationwide distribution network and processing plants operating in conjunction with over 600 facilities located throughout Mexico. “

IBA opened at $41.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.80. Industrias Bachoco has a twelve month low of $38.30 and a twelve month high of $47.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 56,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 20,897 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Industrias Bachoco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

