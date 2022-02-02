Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.79% from the stock’s current price.
According to Zacks, “INDUSTRIAS BACHOO began its operations in 1952 in the state of Sonora, Mexico, and has since grown into the country’s undisputed leader in poultry production and one of the wold’s top ten producer. It also produces and distributes eggs, swine and balanced feed. It is a vertically integrated company, with a nationwide distribution network and processing plants operating in conjunction with over 600 facilities located throughout Mexico. “
IBA opened at $41.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.80. Industrias Bachoco has a twelve month low of $38.30 and a twelve month high of $47.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.30.
Industrias Bachoco Company Profile
Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.
