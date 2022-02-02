Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) PT Set at C$29.00 by CSFB

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) has been given a C$29.00 price target by analysts at CSFB in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price objective points to a potential upside of 54.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INE. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$29.00 target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.50 to C$20.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.82.

Shares of INE stock opened at C$18.73 on Monday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of C$16.91 and a 1 year high of C$29.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 407.83, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of C$3.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.03.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$184.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$178.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.3506045 EPS for the current year.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

