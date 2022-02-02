Insider Selling: AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) EVP Sells 44,492 Shares of Stock

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 44,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $6,097,183.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ABC traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.08. 1,849,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,829. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $100.71 and a one year high of $137.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.08.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58. The firm had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 24.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 311,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,396,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 62.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.