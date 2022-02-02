Insider Selling: Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Insider Sells 1,482 Shares of Stock

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $119,241.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $80.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 2.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.92. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($6.09) EPS. Analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CZR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.19.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

