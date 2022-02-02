Insider Selling: Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Insider Sells 1,482 Shares of Stock

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $119,241.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $80.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 2.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.92. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $119.81.
Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($6.09) EPS. Analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.
CZR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.19.
Caesars Entertainment Company Profile
Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.
