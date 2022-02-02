Insider Selling: Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY) Insider Sells 19,650 Shares of Stock

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY) insider Alan Scott sold 19,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 778 ($10.46), for a total value of £152,877 ($205,535.09).

MWY opened at GBX 784 ($10.54) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 825.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 811.10. Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc has a 1 year low of GBX 680 ($9.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 874 ($11.75). The company has a market capitalization of £490.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

