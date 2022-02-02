Insider Selling: Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY) Insider Sells 19,650 Shares of Stock

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY) insider Alan Scott sold 19,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 778 ($10.46), for a total value of £152,877 ($205,535.09).
MWY opened at GBX 784 ($10.54) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 825.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 811.10. Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc has a 1 year low of GBX 680 ($9.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 874 ($11.75). The company has a market capitalization of £490.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.
Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Company Profile
Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Wynd International Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.