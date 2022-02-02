Insider Selling: Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Director Ronald C. Martin sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $18,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

OVLY traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $18.25. 3,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,739. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.59. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $20.55. The company has a market capitalization of $150.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.47.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business had revenue of $12.85 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Oak Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in Oak Valley Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $390,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 31,009 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 41,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 11,224 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Oak Valley Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,841,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.52% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank offers commercial banking services. It offers checking and savings, money markets, home loans, home equity loans, consumer loans, debit master card, telephone banking, mobile banking, commercial loans, agricultural loans, small business loans, and payroll services.

