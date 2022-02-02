Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Short Interest Down 32.6% in January

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the December 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSI. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Insight Select Income Fund by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,265,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,150 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 5.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,926,000 after buying an additional 44,412 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,486,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 30.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 31,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 82,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 8,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Insight Select Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:INSI opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. Insight Select Income Fund has a 52 week low of $18.89 and a 52 week high of $23.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.539 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Insight Select Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.29%.

About Insight Select Income Fund

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Insight Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.