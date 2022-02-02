Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Lifted to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) was upgraded by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $275.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, down from their prior target price of $300.00. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.85% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.70.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $248.08 on Monday. Insulet has a 12 month low of $193.70 and a 12 month high of $324.81. The stock has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of -551.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $257.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.62 million. Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Insulet will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 5.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,231,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,055,443,000 after purchasing an additional 343,978 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 5.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 871,957 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $247,483,000 after acquiring an additional 47,230 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 48.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 853,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,661,000 after acquiring an additional 277,056 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $203,619,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 5.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 583,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $160,212,000 after acquiring an additional 32,716 shares during the last quarter.

About Insulet

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

