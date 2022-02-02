Insured Finance (INFI) Price Hits $0.0227 on Exchanges

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Insured Finance has a market capitalization of $736,065.07 and approximately $13,750.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded 24.8% lower against the US dollar. One Insured Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0227 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00052193 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,760.62 or 0.07151416 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,604.33 or 1.00005111 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00052231 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007302 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00053710 BTC.

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance was first traded on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,480,924 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

