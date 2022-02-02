Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Cut by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 690,968 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 246,550 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Intel were worth $36,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Intel by 5.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,897,593,000 after buying an additional 5,214,436 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,627,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,291,607,000 after buying an additional 2,777,060 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Intel by 3.1% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 35,995,545 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,917,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,990 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,484,502 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,730,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,667 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Intel by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,528,991,000 after buying an additional 1,378,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.58. The company had a trading volume of 608,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,838,968. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.60%.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital cut their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.31.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

