Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.69 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Intel in a report issued on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now forecasts that the chip maker will post earnings of $3.69 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intel’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INTC. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.31.

INTC opened at $48.95 on Monday. Intel has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $199.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.60%.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,016,365,000. Third Point LLC raised its position in Intel by 1,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $785,960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Intel by 407.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,628,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $484,408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,928,482 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Intel by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,794,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $580,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP raised its position in Intel by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $660,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,431 shares during the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

