InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Receives GBX 5,260 Average PT from Analysts

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,260 ($70.72).

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($76.63) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,400 ($72.60) to GBX 5,700 ($76.63) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($76.63) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

IHG stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 4,971 ($66.83). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,880. The company has a market capitalization of £9.11 billion and a PE ratio of -6,210.00. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,314 ($58.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,568 ($74.86). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,750.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,768.88.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

