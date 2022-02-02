InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Short Interest Update

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 447,600 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the December 31st total of 659,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 143,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.11. 153,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,461. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.63. InterContinental Hotels Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.74 and a fifty-two week high of $75.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

