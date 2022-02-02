Interfor (IFP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Interfor (TSE:IFP) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$2.14 per share for the quarter.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$664.27 million for the quarter.

Shares of IFP opened at C$37.81 on Wednesday. Interfor has a 1 year low of C$22.75 and a 1 year high of C$44.56. The company has a market cap of C$2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.42, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$37.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.54.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IFP shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Interfor from C$43.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$37.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$47.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$36.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

In other Interfor news, Senior Officer Simon Bruce Luxmoore sold 7,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.78, for a total value of C$265,510.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at C$361,547.34.

About Interfor

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

