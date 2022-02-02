International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.17.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IGT shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in International Game Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 320.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in International Game Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in International Game Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 43.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IGT opened at $27.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.01 and a 200-day moving average of $25.30. International Game Technology has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $32.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 2.11.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.00 million. International Game Technology had a net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that International Game Technology will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.47%.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.