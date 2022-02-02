Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 31.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 225.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 152,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 105,650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 331,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,542,000 after purchasing an additional 26,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

ITCI stock opened at $48.43 on Wednesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $55.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.17.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 367.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 41,896 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $1,708,518.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 175,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $8,328,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 447,439 shares of company stock worth $20,644,692 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

