Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Invesco High Income Trust II has increased its dividend payment by 9.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Invesco High Income Trust II stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.63. 21,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,213. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.11. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $15.34.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) by 73.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of Invesco High Income Trust II worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.62% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco High Income Trust II

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

