Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 316,300 shares, an increase of 71.6% from the December 31st total of 184,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust stock remained flat at $$12.73 on Tuesday. 157,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,028. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.40. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 12-month low of $12.42 and a 12-month high of $14.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.0518 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 449,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 81,655 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $877,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,688,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,110,000 after purchasing an additional 53,042 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,800,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,649,000 after purchasing an additional 37,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,896 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 35,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

