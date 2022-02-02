Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 316,300 shares, an increase of 71.6% from the December 31st total of 184,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust stock remained flat at $$12.73 on Tuesday. 157,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,028. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.40. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 12-month low of $12.42 and a 12-month high of $14.09.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.0518 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.