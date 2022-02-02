Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Main Management Fund Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Main Management Fund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,800 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 15.3% of Main Management Fund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Main Management Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $19,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $368.30. 1,194,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,530,797. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $297.45 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $383.63 and its 200-day moving average is $377.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

