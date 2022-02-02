Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.064 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has raised its dividend by 4.7% over the last three years.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock remained flat at $$15.33 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 111,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,408. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.22. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $14.74 and a 1-year high of $17.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 45,677 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.71% of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust worth $5,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

