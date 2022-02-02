Investec Group (LON:INVP) Sets New 52-Week High at $439.50

Investec Group (LON:INVP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 439.50 ($5.91) and last traded at GBX 438.80 ($5.90), with a volume of 887283 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 424.50 ($5.71).

The company has a market cap of £3.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 403.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 339.13.

Get Investec Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Investec Group’s previous dividend of $7.50. Investec Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

In other news, insider Ciaran Whelan sold 18,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 365 ($4.91), for a total transaction of £67,557.85 ($90,827.98).

About Investec Group (LON:INVP)

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Investec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.