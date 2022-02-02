Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB)

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 2,570 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 721% compared to the typical daily volume of 313 call options.

Shares of PDSB opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.89. PDS Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $17.85. The company has a market capitalization of $173.45 million, a PE ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 2.40.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PDS Biotechnology news, CFO Matthew C. Hill bought 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $26,071.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDSB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in PDS Biotechnology by 66.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth $170,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares during the period. 28.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PDSB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PDS Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

