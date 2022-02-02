iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Trading Up 13.1%

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)’s stock price was up 13.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.99 and last traded at $3.96. Approximately 296,680 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 9,630,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IQ shares. UBS Group lowered iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on iQIYI from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. HSBC dropped their price target on iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on iQIYI in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iQIYI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.87.

Get iQIYI alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average of $7.71.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($1.84). The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 71.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IQ. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iQIYI by 66.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,893,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957,425 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in iQIYI by 34.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,654,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508,872 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iQIYI by 13.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,563,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,647 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,349,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 344.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,799,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493,546 shares in the last quarter. 30.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.