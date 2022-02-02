iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Trading Up 13.1%

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)’s share price rose 13.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.99 and last traded at $3.96. Approximately 296,680 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 9,630,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Monday, January 10th. HSBC lowered their price objective on iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on iQIYI from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Benchmark initiated coverage on iQIYI in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.87.
The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average of $7.71.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iQIYI by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in iQIYI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iQIYI by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 499,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after buying an additional 34,557 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,692,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,366,000 after purchasing an additional 47,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.46% of the company’s stock.
About iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ)
iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.
