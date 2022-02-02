iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Trading Up 13.1%

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)’s share price rose 13.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.99 and last traded at $3.96. Approximately 296,680 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 9,630,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Monday, January 10th. HSBC lowered their price objective on iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on iQIYI from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Benchmark initiated coverage on iQIYI in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.87.

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average of $7.71.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($1.84). iQIYI had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 71.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iQIYI by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in iQIYI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iQIYI by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 499,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after buying an additional 34,557 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,692,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,366,000 after purchasing an additional 47,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.46% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

