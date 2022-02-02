Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Shares Down 9.2%

Shares of Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) traded down 9.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.24 and last traded at $12.56. 2,370 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 184,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.83.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Iris Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Iris Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. assumed coverage on Iris Energy in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Iris Energy in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Iris Energy in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.27.
Iris Energy is a Bitcoin mining company. It builds, owns and operates data center infrastructure with a focus on entry into regions where it can access abundant and/or under-utilized renewable energy to power its operations. Iris Energy is based in SYDNEY, Australia.
