Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Shares Down 9.2%

Shares of Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) traded down 9.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.24 and last traded at $12.56. 2,370 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 184,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.83.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Iris Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Iris Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. assumed coverage on Iris Energy in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Iris Energy in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Iris Energy in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

Get Iris Energy alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.27.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Iris Energy stock. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Iris Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Iris Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:IREN)

Iris Energy is a Bitcoin mining company. It builds, owns and operates data center infrastructure with a focus on entry into regions where it can access abundant and/or under-utilized renewable energy to power its operations. Iris Energy is based in SYDNEY, Australia.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.