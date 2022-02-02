iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share on Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,779,224. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.85. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $84.87 and a one year high of $86.38.

