iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.081 per share on Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of IEI traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.87. 7,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,427. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $126.46 and a 52 week high of $132.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.59.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,789 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.08% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $8,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.