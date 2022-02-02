iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on February 7th

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $112.57. 164,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,390,711. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.40. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.69 and a 52-week high of $118.63.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 73,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,999,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.6% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.