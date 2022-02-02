iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $51.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,080,995. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $51.62 and a 52-week high of $54.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.14.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,216,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000.

