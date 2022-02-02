iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COMT) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COMT) were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.65 and last traded at $33.60. Approximately 1,244,061 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 772,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.46.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.54.

