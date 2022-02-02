iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,337 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12,014.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,832,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,336,000 after purchasing an additional 10,743,041 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,433.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,206,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,666 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,698,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,603 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,288,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,463 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,451,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,804 shares during the period.

Shares of EFV opened at $51.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.49. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

