iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 11,111 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 433,944 shares.The stock last traded at $46.09 and had previously closed at $46.05.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.64.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 2,411.3% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 292,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,122,000 after acquiring an additional 280,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

