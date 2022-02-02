iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 11,111 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 433,944 shares.The stock last traded at $46.09 and had previously closed at $46.05.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

