Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.49

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.49 and traded as high as C$11.22. Ivanhoe Mines shares last traded at C$11.15, with a volume of 1,205,209 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, upped their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.56.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.48 billion and a PE ratio of -101.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88, a current ratio of 23.01 and a quick ratio of 20.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.74.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.17). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

About Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.