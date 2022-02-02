Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the December 31st total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NYSE IVH opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $14.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The funds investment objective is to seek to provide total return through a combination of a high level of current income and capital appreciation. It invests primarily in a portfolio of high-yield corporate bonds of varying maturities and other fixed income securities, including first- and second-lien loans.

