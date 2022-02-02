J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

JJSF traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $149.27. The company had a trading volume of 646 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,891. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.98 and a beta of 0.62. J & J Snack Foods has a 1 year low of $134.68 and a 1 year high of $181.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.633 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.63%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JJSF. Benchmark began coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $401,706.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $107,447.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in J & J Snack Foods stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About J & J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

