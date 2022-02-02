J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Shares of J & J Snack Foods stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $149.27. 646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,891. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.98 and a beta of 0.62. J & J Snack Foods has a 1 year low of $134.68 and a 1 year high of $181.71.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.633 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.63%.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $107,447.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $401,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in J & J Snack Foods stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company.

About J & J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.