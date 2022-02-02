Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) Major Shareholder Dan Hagan Sells 236,083 Shares

Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 236,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $9,025,453.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of JXN stock remained flat at $$38.37 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 741,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,308. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.47. Jackson Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $24.03 and a 52 week high of $47.76.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc will post 23.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JXN. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 65.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JXN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jackson Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Jackson Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Jackson Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jackson Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.17.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

